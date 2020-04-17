Friday, April 17, 2020
SCH president hails Indian Radio Launch

SCH President hails Indian radio launch

An Indian radio station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates will be launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 , Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa hailed the cooperation of all parties to speed up the launch of the Indian radio.

He stressed resolve top continue the national campaign to pandemic and enhance public awareness about the official precautionary measures and instructions.

He commended the planned radio which will reach out to non-Arabic speaking residents to update them and precautionary measures and raise their awareness.

Lt.Gen. Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa extended thanks particularly to the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance and National Economy and the Ministry of Information Affairs for their efforts to launch the radio station.

Previous articleCaribou Coffee and Fuddruckers Appreciates Bahrain’s Efforts in Tackling the Pandemic
Next articleNew Radio Station launched

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches online donation platform in support of efforts to mitigate spread of COVID-19

As part of the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Donates BD1m to National Campaign Against Coronavirus

In line with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's instructions and the endeavour of the Cabinet, chaired by HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Undergoes Periodic Coronavirus Test and Hails Medical Teams’ Noble Efforts

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, President of the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

A True Philanthropist

Varghese Kurian, Indian businessman and Chairman of Al Namal and VKL Group of Companies has stepped in assistance during the Kingdom's combat against COVID-19...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Interior Minister launches e-services

Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, today launched a series of comprehensive e-services from the ID and residential record. The services, launched...
Read more

MOST READ

Gulf Air evacuates Bahraini citizens from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates

PR This Week
Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is cooperating with relevant authorities to help repatriate Bahraini citizens as part of the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCH President hails Indian radio launch

An Indian radio station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates will be launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the...
Wheels and Gears

Mazda3 Wins 2020 World Car Design of the Year

The Mazda3 won the 2020 World Car Design of the Year award, one of the special awards of the World Car Awards (WCA). The...
PR This Week

Health Ministry participates in Arab League’s remote meeting with Chinese COVID-19 experts

Consultant in infectious diseases, Geriatrics and internal medicine at Salmaniya Medical Complex, Dr. Jameela Al-Salman, and Chief of the Disease Control Section at the...
PR This Week

Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers Appreciates Bahrain’s Efforts in Tackling the Pandemic

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, the government offices in Bahrain are working round the clock reaching out to every resident in Bahrain...
PR This Week

NBB launches campaign to reward digital banking customers

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), announced the launch of its latest campaign which aims to reward customers who opt to carry out their...
Tech

Online scams on the rise as pandemic takes its toll on cybersecurity

As cybercriminals prey on global fear, business and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak is amplifying scams and attacks, companies and individuals must...
PR This Week

Ministry of Health launches a COVID-19 drive-through testing centre

The Minister of Health, HE Faeqa Saeed Al-Saleh, launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. HE Al Saleh...
PR This Week

“Together for Bahrain’s Safety” supports families in Bahrain

More Bahraini families supported by women have so far received benefit from a campaign themed “Together for Bahrain’s Safety”, which was launched last week. The...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Trust the Wife and Live a Happy Life by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I have seen a number of rich people who are lonely and have a disturbed family life. But they themselves are responsible for their...
PR This Week

The iGA adds new feature to ‘BeAware Bahrain’

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) has added a new feature to its newly launched ‘BeAware Bahrain’ app, enabling users in self-isolation to schedule...
PR This Week

HRH Premier’s Mabarra distributes purchasing coupons to needy families

The organising committee of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa’s Mabara (Charity) for the needs of the holy month...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier’s International Day of Conscience initiative mobilised world to address challenges to humanity

The International Day of Conscience, observed worldwide at the initiative of His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, has placed...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Undergoes Periodic Coronavirus Test and Hails Medical Teams’ Noble Efforts

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, President of the...
Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Radio Station Launched

New Radio Station launched

Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers appreciate Bahrain's Efforts against COvid-19

Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers Appreciates Bahrain’s Efforts in Tackling the Pandemic

Royal Humanitarian Foundation Online Donation Campaign

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches online donation platform in support of efforts...

HH Shaikh Nasser donates BD 1m for National Campaign against COVID-19

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Donates BD1m to National Campaign Against...