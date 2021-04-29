SCH President inspects several health projects

President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH), Lieutenant General Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa inspected a number of new and existing health projects aimed at developing health services provided to patients.

SCH President affirmed the government’s keenness to provide the best health services and achieve universal health standards within the framework of the permanent directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to improve health services system and meet all peoples’ needs .

He confirmed that a detailed study has been drawn up on the current status of primary health care services, as well as an integrated strategy that was approved by the cabinet.

Shaikh Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah said that this strategy set the actual vision of the future system, from working hours, examination methodology in the central laboratory, establishment of urgent cases centers, hotline, employment and incentives plan, and service financing mechanism.