SCH President inspects SMC projects

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa visited Salman Medical Complex (SMC) for an update on the progress of work on development projects.

He was received by the Government Hospitals Board of Trustees’ Chairman Shaikh Hesham bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Al Ansari, and other officials.

The SCH President was updated on the public hospitals’ self-management project and infrastructure schemes, in addition to plans to supply the complex with cutting-medical equipment.

He inspected the blood catheterization unit, which was equipped recently with one of the latest types of blood catheterization devices with four-dimensional imaging in order to improve the medical services provided in the unit.

He also inspected the progress of the accident and emergency department expansion project, in addition to a number of other projects currently being implemented.