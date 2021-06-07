SCH President opens new COVID-19 medical centre

A specialized COVID-19 medical centre was opened at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre (BIECC).

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Medical Taskforce For Combating COVID-19, Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, inaugurated the hub which will follow-up on light and medium coronavirus cases.

He paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his support, extending thanks to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his constant follow-up on the Team Bahrain’s national efforts.

The centre includes 8 stations for initial classification, 8 for registration, 6 for nursing, 16 medical clinics, 7 treatment rooms, 7 follow-up rooms and stations for granting follow-up appointments.

There are also radiology equipment and stations for recording short stays for cases that need observation, as more than 80 beds have been allocated for follow-up and observation.

The facility which was set up in a record five working days, has been provided with two ambulances to shift emergency cases that require transfer to hospitals and intensive care units.

The task of following up on existing cases in the center has been assigned to an integrated medical staff, specialized primary and secondary care teams, and nursing staff , and a number of administrators and technicians.

Lt. Gen. Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa visited various facilities and departments designated for care and treatment at the new medical center, the effort exerted by various stakeholders in Bahrain with the aim of curbing the spread of the pandemic.

He praised medical and health frontliners for their sincere efforts staff, directing them all the personal medical staff to ensure the highest levels of efficiency in treating all cases handled by the center.

“Bahrain is firmly determined to brave all challenges and combat the pandemic to curb infections”, he said,a dding that all resources and capabilities will be harnessed to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.