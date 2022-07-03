SCH President patronizes graduation ceremony

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa stressed keenness on providing quality services, in line with the development drive led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, with support and follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.
He delivered the opening speech as he patronized the graduation of a batch of doctors who completed their specialized training programmes for 2020-2021.
The ceremony was attended by Health Minister Dr. Jaleela S. Jawad Hasan, Undersecretary Dr. Waleed Khalifa Al-Manea, Labour Fund (Tamkeen) Chief Executive Officer Hussein Mohammed Rajab and other officials.
Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla took pride in the graduation of a new batch of doctors in different medical specialties, who excelled during their years of training.
Addressing the event, he praised national cadres and stressed Bahrain’s keenness on investing in human resources and achieving development goals, hailing the role of Tamkeen in supporting this drive.
Dr. Hasan said that public health and safety represent a top priority, stressing keenness on implementing viable policies and strategies to consolidate life quality and achieving the sustainability of the health system.