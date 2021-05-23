SCH President urges full commitment to health protocols

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa paid an inspection visit to Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) and a number of quarantine and treatment centres, amid a surge in the active cases over the past days.

He paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for their support to the National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, .

He praised the efforts of medical frontliners and health professionals, hailing their dedication in serving the nation, sacrifices and keenness on delivering world-standard services.

Lt-Gen. Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa visted the SMC emergency ward, the SEHATI building and other facilities and was reassured about the delivery of services. He was also updated about the treatment of patients, especially active cases.

He also visited the International Hospital of Bahrain and A’ali Comprehensive centre, in the presence of members of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19, and directed to harness all capabilities to deal with the current health situation.

He called upon the public to commit fully to the health protocols and mandatory precautionary measures recommended by the National Medical Taskforce for Combating COVID-19.