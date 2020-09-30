SCH president visits SMC

The Supreme Council of Health (SCH)’s President, Head of the National Taskforce to Combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa paid an inspection visit to Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC).

SCH President praised the great efforts of all health sector employees, expressing his pride in the frontliners medical personnel especially in such times.

He emphasized on how their devotion embodies their sincerity and hard work in order to provide the best services for all in accordance with the best international standards, which received high recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Shaikh Mohammed urged them to follow the development in medical treatment and to provide the latest equipment. He stressed on the continuation of efforts to further develop health services in the Kingdom.

The SCH President visited the expansion project of the emergency department at SMC, he was briefed on the latest devices, equipment and capabilities that contribute to achieving the government’s strategy in developing health and medical care services, and on the complex’s new airstrip project.