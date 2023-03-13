Schoeman back in the winners circle – Bahrain Victorious 13

- Advertisement -

Henri Schoeman has claimed victory at Arena Games Sursee in Switzerland this weekend, the second leg of the Super League Triathlon Arena Games series. After his second-place finish at Arena Games Montreal two weeks ago, this win takes him to the top of the rankings board and sets up his campaign to win the World Triathlon esports world title at the Arena Games final in London next month.

- Advertisement -

The race took place across Super League Triathlon’s innovative Arena Games format: three stages involving a 200-meter swim in a 25-meter pool and the 4-kilometer bike and 1-kilometer run legs done on smart trainers and treadmills and tracked virtually on the Zwift online platform.

The Olympic bronze medalist and Commonwealth Games gold medalist finished the swim-bike-run first stage in second place. In the second stage run-bike-swim, he stayed close in the first two legs and then took control in the final leg with his characteristically strong swim to lead the field by eight seconds across the finish. That lead separated him from the field in the final pursuit-style swim-bike-run stage. Once out front, he did not relinquish his hold on the top spot and the gap to his competitors, taking home the gold medal and his first win since an injury ended his Tokyo Olympic race two years ago. After a series of injuries, surgeries, and illness kept him out of contention, this comeback has been especially hard-earned.

Schoeman said, “It’s my first win since all of the injuries and setbacks I’ve faced, and I’m so thrilled with my performance. I’m loving my life right now.”