Tuesday, August 17, 2021
More
    SCW WHO Representative

    SCW Chief receives WHO Representative

    Listen to this article now

    Supreme Council for Women (SCW) Secretary-General Hala Al Ansari received World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative and Head of Office in Bahrain, Dr Tasnim Atatrah.

    - Advertisement -

    She highlighted Bahrain’s strides in promoting women’s health, in line with the state public policies to integrate women’s needs in the comprehensive sustainable development.

    She said that the council looks forward to expanding cooperation with the WHO office, recently opened in Bahrain, to exchange expertise in the sector of public health for women and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts and the role of women in combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

    She highlighted the objectives of the national plan aimed to promote the quality of life, bolster women’s role and improve health, social and environmental conditions.

    Dr. Atatrah commended Bahrain’s strides in the field of women’s health, as well as the council’s efforts, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleOnline services transaction amounts Jump 257% to Over BD200+ Million in H1 2021
    Next articleThe Celebration of 76th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA