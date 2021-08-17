SCW Chief receives WHO Representative

Listen to this article now

Supreme Council for Women (SCW) Secretary-General Hala Al Ansari received World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative and Head of Office in Bahrain, Dr Tasnim Atatrah.

She highlighted Bahrain’s strides in promoting women’s health, in line with the state public policies to integrate women’s needs in the comprehensive sustainable development.

She said that the council looks forward to expanding cooperation with the WHO office, recently opened in Bahrain, to exchange expertise in the sector of public health for women and highlight the Kingdom’s efforts and the role of women in combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

She highlighted the objectives of the national plan aimed to promote the quality of life, bolster women’s role and improve health, social and environmental conditions.

Dr. Atatrah commended Bahrain’s strides in the field of women’s health, as well as the council’s efforts, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King.