SCW participates in Equality Generation Forum’s concluding session

The Supreme Council for Women (SCW)’s Secretariat General participated in the concluding session of the Equality Generation Forum which was held virtually in the presence of SCW Assistant Secretary General Shaikha Dina bint Rashid Al Khalifa and a number of specialists from the International Cooperation Department at the council’s Secretariat General.

A special charter on women, peace, security and humanitarian work was launched at the concluding session. New initiatives for equality and gender balance focusing on health, sport, culture and education were also announced.

The forum witnessed the launch of the 2nd edition of Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Award for Women Empowerment by the UN-Women in cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain, represented by the Supreme Council for Women. The award aims to highlight the contributions of institutions and individuals around the world to empower women and girls. The award honors achievements in women’s empowerment issues in four categories: the public sector, the private sector, civil society organizations and individuals.