SCW Secretary General receives Arab Child Parliament Speaker

Listen to this article now

Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) Hala Al Ansari received the student Retaj Ibrahim Al Abbasi on the occasion of winning the presidency of the second session of the Arab Child Parliament.

- Advertisement -

The SCW Secretary General congratulated the student Retaj Al Abbasi, who was accompanied by her mother Khulood Shewiter, on the great achievement which affirms success of the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in tapping on the potentials of Bahraini people and integrating them in the national development process. She stressed that the paternal welcome of HM the King of student Al Abbasi asserts the kingdom’s support to all Bahrainis who are playing a part in the nation’s growth and prosperity.

Al Ansari noted that the way is paved for Bahraini women to bring about further accomplishments thanks to the efforts of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, to build a comprehensive support system for Bahraini women. She also praised the rich track record of achievements of student Retaj Al Abbasi despite her young age, which sets a model of the ability of Bahraini people to stand out locally, regionally and internationally.

The SCW Secretary General commended the role of Al Abbasi’s mother and her endeavour to provide every support to her daughter Retaj especially after the death of her father. She affirmed that the success of the Bahraini women increases the responsibility of SCW to upgrade its programmes aimed at speeding up the advancement of Bahraini women in various fields.