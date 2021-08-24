SEA, Kanoo Logistics discuss cooperation in renewable energy projects

Listen to this article now

Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA)’s President Dr. Abdulhussein bin Ali Mirza received CEO of Kanoo Logistics Yousef Al Mannai, and Kanoo Logistics Project Manager Laala Kashef Alghata.

Dr. Mirza praised the contributions of Kanoo Logistics Services at the national and regional levels, especially initiatives of investment and expansion in the fields of renewable energy and solar energy.

The meeting discussed projects that will enhance the contributions of Kanoo Logistics to support national efforts to advance the sustainable energy sector in the Kingdom, diversify the economic pillars, and activate the concepts of sustainability in the logistics sector.

Al Mannai expressed the company’s aspiration to support the efforts of the SEA in promoting renewable energy in Bahrain, praising the important projects achieved in the Kingdom in a short period, which translates the keenness and support of all relevant authorities to the sustainable energy sector.