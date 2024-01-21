Seas of Strength

- Advertisement -

Bahrain’s Naval Triumph

“Bahrain’s naval capabilities received a significant boost as the RBNS Khalid Bin Ali arrived at the Salman Naval Base, marking a momentous occasion for the kingdom’s defense force.”

The vessel was received under the patronage of Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa alongside Defence Affairs Minister Lieutenant-General Abdullah bin Hassan Al Noaimi, and BDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Theyab bin Saqr Al Noaimi.

During the arrival, the Commander-in-Chief was briefed by RBNF Commander Rear Admiral Mohammed Ibrahim Al Binali, about the frigate, RBNS Khalid bin Ali.

Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the project officer, ship captain, and assistant captain.

He also congratulated the ship’s national crew for their efficiency and ability during their journey home, and conferred on them the Command Proficiency Medal.

The BDF chief emphasised that the arrival of the new vessel is in line with the support of HM the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for the RBNF, enabling it to carry out its patriotic duties of protecting the kingdom’s gains, coasts, territorial waters, and economic zones.

“RBNS Khalid Bin Ali will also contribute to enhancing operational and developmental integration with other BDF branches and security authorities in supporting the national projects launched during HM the King’s prosperous era,” he added.

The Commander-in-Chief expressed pride in the prominent role played by the RBNF’s personnel, praising their dedication to securing Bahrain’s territorial and economic waters and participating in efforts to address threats to maritime navigation in the region.