Second Edition of the Lamea Programme Launched

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) attended the launch of the second edition of the Lamea Programme, under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Affairs (MYS), on 21st June 2022 in Muharraq Model Youth Centre. The event was held in the presence of His Excellency (H.E.) Aymen Bin Tawfeeq Almoayed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, and was attended by Mr. Jean-Christophe Durand, Chief Executive Officer of NBB.

- Advertisement -

During the ceremony, a panel discussion was held between His Excellency (H.E.) Aymen Bin Tawfeeq Almoayed and Mr. Jean-Christophe Durand, where they discussed the prominent goals behind the Lamea Programme and how it seeks to attract distinguished top talent from the Kingdom’s youth currently in the workforce with the aim of empowering them with the opportunity to be a part of the Kingdom’s cross-sector development.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency (H.E.) Aymen Bin Tawfeeq Almoayed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, said: “The Lamea Programme aims to cultivate a sense of hope for the Kingdom’s youth and future leaders, and motivates us to work towards building a brighter future for them. I would like to thank the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and the Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (BIPA) for their continuous support and participation in the sustainable implementation of the programme.”

On his part, Jean-Christophe Durand, Chief Executive Officer of NBB said: “We are proud to be participating in the second edition of the Lamea Programme, which reiterates our commitment to supporting the Bahraini youth and working hand-in-hand with our partners to groom the next generation of young professionals with the relevant expertise and capabilities to enable them to be active contributors to the Kingdom’s economic development.”

“The results of the first edition of the Lamea Programme demonstrated great success in reaching its main goal to provide the Bahraini youth with practical skills and knowledge, and we look forward to having more graduates enter the market from the second edition”, he added.

Supporting the Lamea Programme reiterates NBB’s commitment to investing in the Kingdom’s national vision, to evolving the industry and enriching the lives of generations.