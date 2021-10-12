SECOND EDITION OF THE ROYAL INVESTMENT SUMMIT ‘THE FUTURE OF INVESTMENTS IN GCC’ TO BE HELD ON JANUARY 2022 IN UAE

Listen to this article now

The Royal Investment Summit is back with a 2nd Edition with a focus on ‘Future of Investments in the GCC’ which will be held live in the UAE in the Ritz Carlton JBR on Sunday, January 23rd and Monday, January 24th under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa Private Office, in line with their mission to Accelerate organizations presence in GCC countries with a focus on the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE.

Following the major success of the previous virtual edition in late June this year, the 2nd Edition comes with a stellar lineup of 60+ speakers, 500 high-level delegates, key panels providing global diversified insight, and exclusive fireside chats with industry leaders and pioneers. The new edition will also host selected corporates to pitch their innovative solutions with a primary focus on AI, FinTech, HealthTech, Sustainability, and more. The pitches will be presented to a curated audience of global investors and family offices with the aim to establish potential joint venture and global expansion opportunities.

The Summit will focus on the ‘Future of Investments in the GCC’ highlighting trending and relevant topics on Artificial Intelligence, FinTech, investment and sustainability, Blockchain, Mobility, Education, Healthtech, Mental Health, Green Hydrogen, Smart Cities, AI & Machine Learning – Robotics, Sustainability, Venture Capital, the revolution of the sports and media industry, Real Estate, and Cybersecurity. The summit speakers include regional and global executives and pioneers from well-renowned industries such as Pfizer, NEOM, Knowledge Fund Establishment, The Red Sea Development Company, Chamber of Commerce & Industry Bahrain, VISA, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (an initiative of Dubai Silicon Oasis – Government of Dubai), Ethiad Credit Insurance (ECI) Nexus Digital Technology, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Microsoft for Startup, Liht Organics, Amanat Holding, Lootah Global Capital, Al Fardan Exchange, BinGhatti Holding, Minoli & Partners and many more to be announced.

Well renowned Japanese artist Yusuke Akamatsu who has been quite popular in the art world globally will attend the 2nd Edition, and a display of his prominent artwork will be showcased at the venue. The artist will donate one of his notable artworks to H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa in a small ceremony at the summit. The experiential artist who combines new media with traditional artistic methods was featured in Wall Street International last year, and had presented his work in famous art galleries such as the Shtager and Saatchi Gallery in London.

Sherif Fahmy, PhD MBA, Chief Innovation and R&D officer, Pfizer “Pfizer is pleased to assist and support the Royal Investment Summit (2022) in their vision of bringing top notch investors, outstanding economists consultants along with royal family members and holdings from all over the world to explore new Innovative and entrepreneurial opportunities in High Tech and several other fields in the GCC. As a world leading billion dollar Pharmaceutical company, we are pleased to be part of this marvelous summit to empower and encourage investment and entrepreneurship to discuss new innovative ideas especially in healthcare and well-being within new emerging GCC markets.”

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, Ceo Al Fardan Exchange, Dubai, “The Royal Investment Summit is a world class event that provides a vital platform for investors, family members, and experts from different sectors to share their stories, talents and useful information. It is an honor for myself and the Al Fardan family to be a part of this prestigious event under the High Patronage of His Excellency Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Duaij Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. We are looking forward to engaging with our fellow businessmen and businesswomen to empower and encourage investment opportunities in the region.

Telal Alajou, Head of Dept El-Ajou Group, KSA Co-Founder Amana Global Partners“I am honored and delighted to be a part of such a prestigious event. Like the people responsible for hosting the event, I also always felt that primary healthcare is cornerstone of humanity and to be part of such an event excites me as healthcare investing is at an inflection point and is an unstoppable trend”

To know more about the panels and speakers, please visit: https://www.royalinvestmentsummit.com/