Second round of Tournaments by BOC eGaming Tournament with KHK eSports and Bahrain Comic Con takes place

Under the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahrain Olympic Committee Championship for electronic games in association with KHK eSports and Bahrain Comic Con, the second eGaming tournament has proven to be a huge success among the nation of eGamers.

Citizens and residents have the opportunity to compete in both NBA 2K20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournaments from home whilst the country supports the Government’s precautionary measures against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by having almost 700 players registered for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament and close to 400 players registered for the NBA 2K20 tournament.

With a cash pool prize of $26,000, these tournaments are as successful as the first eGaming tournaments. In addition to the public tournaments, there is also a Bahrain National Basketball Players tournament in NBA 2K20 that has received enormous support from the Basketball Players.

National Team Players and the National Club Players that have signed up are as follows:

Ali Aqeel, National team and Al Ahli Club, Jalal Akbar of Bahrain Club. Mohammed Tariq , Sayed Muhsin Mahdi, Sayed Ali Sayed Mahdi Mohsen and Sayed Mohammed Habib of Isa Town.

Ahmed Hassan Alderazi, Muharraq club and national team. Khalid Waleed of Al Ettihad Club. Ahmed Hussain Alsaffar, Mahdi A.Ameer of Sitra Club. Redha Elias, Ali Shakeeb of Manama Club

Ebrahim Ismaeel of Muharraq Club. Bader Isa Alsulaimani, of Riffa Club. Ali Shukralla of Muharraq Club and National Team. Ali Hussain, Hasan Nourooz, Ahmed Aziz, Muzamil Ameer of Manama Club and National Team. Nooh Shehabi of Alhala Club. Ali Aqeel of Al Ahli Club and National Team. Mohammed Khalil, Nooh Qaedi of Bahrain Club. Yousif Mohammed Almurbati, Manama Club. Mansoor, Isa Town Club