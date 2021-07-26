Security 1 Promoted to Axis Gold Partner Status

Listen to this article now

Security 1, Bahrain’s leading Security and ELV system integrator company and a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo, received the ‘Value-Added Partner of the Year’ award from Axis Communications, a global leader in intelligent security solutions.

Axis Communications, a part of the Canon Group-Sweden, is a leading provider of video surveillance solutions, access control solutions and audio solutions. Security 1 is a gold partner due to its exceptional annual performance in selling Axis CCTV solutions in Bahrain and testifies to its expertise in providing end-to-end security services to a wide range of customers.

The award was presented by Axis Communications Sales Director for Middle East and Africa Sheetal Rao, during the virtual gathering, commenting “This award is in recognition for the support provided by our partner Security 1 in Bahrain, who played a vital role in our success and we would like to acknowledge their efforts and performance.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ebrahim K. Kanoo Director, Mr. Waleed Kanoo highlighted the achievement and stated, “This award marks a new milestone in Security 1’s professional path and we are extremely proud to be recognised for our efforts in offering Axis surveillance solutions and to various business sectors in the Kingdom”.

Security 1 General Manager, Mr. Ramgopal Menon, stated, “Our Success in delivering CCTV solutions with Axis range of robust product lines will not only secure our customers facilities and assets but offers easy management and intelligent analytics using next generation of technologies. Our seasoned design and project implementation team is highly capable of handling our customers diverse requirements.