Seef Entertainment Boosts Community Spirit with Special Eid Al Fitr Support Initiative

Seef Entertainment, the entertainment arm of Seef Properties, has announced the launch of a special community initiative in celebration of Eid Al Fitr, offering discounts of up to 50% on all games and entertainment activities across its destinations. This initiative reflects the company’s national and social responsibility, as well as its commitment to serving families in the Kingdom of Bahrain by providing welcoming destinations that embrace families and children in a comfortable and joyful Eid atmosphere.

This initiative comes as part of Seef Properties’ ongoing commitment to supporting the Bahraini community and fostering the positive spirit and sense of togetherness that characterise the Kingdom, by offering family-friendly spaces that enable families to spend quality time together, while giving children joyful experiences aligned with the spirit of Eid and the values of social cohesion.

The initiative covers all of the company’s entertainment centres, namely Yabeela, Magic Island, Hawa and Jumpoline, allowing a wider segment of families and children to benefit from diverse entertainment experiences suitable for various age groups during the Eid holiday.

On this occasion, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, commented: “At Seef Properties, we believe that our role extends beyond offering destinations and experiences to fulfilling our national and community responsibility in serving Bahrain and its people. We are committed to supporting families and providing welcoming environments that embrace children in a comfortable and reassuring atmosphere. From this standpoint, we were keen to introduce this initiative during Eid Al Fitr, reflecting the spirit of unity and resilience that distinguishes Bahraini society.”

He continued: “We also commend the significant efforts undertaken by the Respected Government in the Kingdom of Bahrain to maintain social stability and enhance quality of life. This serves as a strong motivation for private sector institutions to play their part in supporting these national efforts and to work hand in hand with various stakeholders in serving the community.”

The CEO added: “We place special focus on children within this initiative, recognising the importance of creating joyful moments for them, as well as spaces that allow families to enjoy their time together while preserving the spirit of Eid and its meanings of joy and closeness. We hope this step will contribute to fostering a positive atmosphere and reinforcing the role of the private sector in supporting the community and serving the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Yabeela at Al Liwan offers a fully integrated family entertainment experience through a wide range of games and interactive activities suitable for all age groups, while Magic Island at Seef Mall provides a rich indoor experience combining entertainment and engagement within a family-friendly environment.

Hawa also delivers an energetic and vibrant experience filled with movement and activity suitable for children and families. Meanwhile, Jumpoline at Seef Mall – Isa Town offers active entertainment spaces that enrich the Eid experience for families and children.

This initiative reflects Seef Entertainment’s commitment to delivering impactful community initiatives that support families and children, while enhancing the positive atmosphere aligned with the values of unity and social cohesion that define Bahraini society.