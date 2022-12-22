Seef Mall is bringing the DreamWorks Animation show “Madagascar Stars of the Jungle”

- Advertisement -

Celebrate 25 years of happiness at Seef Mall – Seef District and join Madagascar’s Alex, Marty, Gloria, Melman, the Penguins and of course King Julien from 22 to 31 December for a DreamWorks adventure!

The “Madagascar Stars of the Jungle” show is brought to you by Seef Mall in partnership with DreamWorks Animation and produced by EventBox.

The 30-minute live show, featuring all your favourite characters from DreamWorks Animation’s beloved Madagascar franchise, will have you on your feet dancing in no time!

The “Madagascar Stars of the Jungle” show will put everyone in a festive mood, combining music and dance together with photo opportunities, offering an exciting jungle experience suitable for children of all ages.

The “Madagascar Stars of the Jungle” show takes place 3 times daily and the “Madagascar” jungle activities will run at 2pm to 10pm daily from 22nd until 31st December 2022.

Seef Mall’s 25th Anniversary Celebrations:

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Seef Mall – Seef District is organising a variety of entertaining events for visitors and shoppers throughout the months of December and January.

The celebrations, which are held simultaneously with the Kingdom’s national festivities and the holiday season, will continue until January 28, 2023, and include several interactive entertainment activities, beginning with the “Madagascar Stars of the Jungle” live show, which is held in cooperation with DreamWorks Animation and continues until December 31, 2022, allowing young visitors to meet their favourite characters from the beloved “Madagascar” franchise.

In addition, shoppers who spend a minimum of BD25 in Seef Mall – Seef District as part of the “Shop & Win” campaign will be eligible to win weekly cash prizes, and all shoppers will be entered into a raffle for the grand prize, a brand-new BMW X6!

Enjoy a great and rewarding shopping experience with boundless enjoyment for the whole family at Seef Mall – Seef District’s silver jubilee festivities.

Follow @seefmall on Instagram for the most recent updates and pleasant surprises.