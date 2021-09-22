Seef Mall – Muharraq Announces Winner of Toyota RAV4

Listen to this article now

Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently held its second raffle draw for its “Imagine It – Win It” campaign at Seef Mall – Muharraq.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Ali Abdulaziz won a new Toyota RAV4 during the promotional campaign at Seef Mall – Muharraq, which launched on April 20, 2021, and continues to January 8, 2022.

The draw took place at the Company’s headquarters to announce the lucky winner, in the presence of representatives from the Company and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Shoppers at Seef Mall – Muharraq can enter the monthly draws and get a chance to win valuable prizes during the promotional campaign by presenting their purchase invoice of BD30 or more at the customer service desk located at the mall.

On this occasion, Seef Properties Property Management Senior Manager Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed stated: “We are delighted to announce the lucky winner of the Toyota RAV4 within our ‘Imagine It – Win It’ promotion at Seef Mall – Muharraq. This promotion comes within Seef Properties’ constant strive to create everything that is unique in the world of shopping, in order to provide the best shopping experience for all from Bahrain and abroad. This is based on our unwavering belief in honouring shoppers for their loyalty and for choosing Seef Mall as the preferred shopping destination.”

On his part, the winner Mr. Ali Abdulaziz expressed gratitude and appreciation to Seef Mall – Muharraq for its exceptional campaigns and variety of prizes dedicated to all its visitors, reflecting its keenness on rewarding its visitors for shopping at the mall.