Seef Mall – Seef District Announces the Grand Prize Winner of the “Shop & Win” Campaign

Seef Mall – Seef District has recently concluded its “Shop & Win” promotional campaign with the announcement of the grand prize winner, a luxury Genesis GV80 vehicle, won by Mr Fawaz Kanoo, following the campaign’s success in attracting large numbers of visitors and shoppers.

The campaign was launched as part of the Mall’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the shopping and entertainment experience and rewarding visitors for their engagement and loyalty. Through high-quality marketing initiatives that combine added value with an integrated experience, the campaign contributed to strengthening the Mall’s position as a preferred destination for families and shoppers from across the community.

The “Shop & Win” campaign, which ran from October 9, 2025, to January 10, 2026, witnessed strong engagement and turnout from mall visitors. Participants were eligible to enter the grand prize draw by spending BD 30 or more, positively reflecting on retail activity and the overall atmosphere at the Mall throughout the campaign period.

The prize was presented by Mr Duaij Al Rumaihi, Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties, to Mr Ahmed Mohammed, who collected the prize on behalf of the winner of the draw. The handover took place in the presence of company representatives, in an atmosphere that reflected the campaign’s success and the high level of engagement it received, underscoring the Mall’s commitment to delivering rewarding and distinctive experiences for its visitors.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Duaij Al Rumaihi, Chief Commercial Officer of Seef Properties, said: “At Seef Properties, we firmly believe in the importance of developing integrated retail destinations that are centred on quality experiences and diverse offerings. This approach enhances the attractiveness of our malls and reinforces their position as vibrant spaces that cater to the needs of all segments of society. The initiatives we launch form part of a strategic framework aimed at keeping pace with developments in the retail and entertainment sector and building sustainable relationships with our visitors, contributing positively to the growth of the sector in the Kingdom.”

He added: “We continue to advance the development of our malls through a long-term vision focused on innovation, asset efficiency and enhancing the overall visitor experience, ensuring our centres are well positioned to adapt to future changes in the retail and entertainment sectors while delivering sustainable value to both visitors and tenants.”

Since its opening in 1997, Seef Mall – Seef District has been one of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s leading shopping and entertainment destinations, attracting large numbers of visitors from within the Kingdom and beyond, thanks to its diverse mix of international brands, upscale dining options and distinctive entertainment facilities.