Seef Properties and Gulf Hotel Group to open China Garden in Al Liwan

Seef Properties signed an agreement with the Gulf Hotels Group (“GHG”) to open a new branch of China Garden restaurant at Al Liwan. The move marks the first expansion of the restaurant outside of its original location at the Gulf Hotel, in line with the Group’s strategy to diversify its dining offerings and introduce its homegrown F&B brands to a wider audience. The ceremony was attended by Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf, GHG Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Janahi, and representatives from both parties.

China Garden first opened its doors in The Gulf Hotel in 1996, offering a range of authentic Chinese dishes. The newly opened concept integrates the same flavors with a contemporary design, lively environment, and unique energetic vibe.

Seef Properties CEO, Ahmed Yusuf said: “Choosing Al Liwan as the location for China Garden its appeal and strategic viability. Seef Properties has long been a trusted partner capable of attracting reputable tenants, and the decision to open this restaurant is in line with our commitment to enhancing Bahrain’s retail offerings. We’re pleased to support China Garden’s expansion and provide more quality dining choices in the Kingdom.”

GHG Group Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Janahi said: “We are delighted to bring the flavors of China to Al Liwan. This new addition showcases our commitment to diversifying our F&B offerings and expanding into different segments of the market. This outlet is the first of many exciting and innovative dining concepts the Group is planning to introduce and enhance the local gastronomic scene.”

For over 50 years, the Gulf Hotel has brought the finest cuisines from around the world to the shores of Bahrain. Firmly positioned as a gastronomic paradise, the hotel houses 14 of Bahrain’s leading award-winning dining restaurants including China Garden, Sato, La Pergola, Takht Jamsheed, Royal Thai, Fusions by Tala and more. China Garden offers a wide selection of Szechuan, Cantonese and Pekingese specialties authentically prepared by Chinese Chefs. It won several awards over the years.