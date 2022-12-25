Seef Properties Hosts Smile Initiative Children at Yabeela Al Liwan

- Advertisement -

In line with its strategy of promoting social responsibility and coinciding with the Kingdom’s National Day celebrations, Seef Properties recently hosted about 100 children from the Smile Initiative of the Future Society for Youth, which provides support to families of children battling cancer. The kids spent a fun-filled day at Yabeela Family Entertainment Centre, located in Al Liwan, Hamala.

- Advertisement -

During the visit, the brave youngsters got to experience a variety of amusing rides and a range of the latest electronic games. Playing cards were also distributed before treating them to dinner.

Smile Initiative volunteers organised an entertainment program during which gifts were distributed to the children. There were several activities including cartoon character mascots, face painting and listening to patriotic songs to celebrate the national holiday season.

On this occasion, CEO of Seef Properties Mr. Ahmed Yusuf stated, “We are pleased to host the young heroes of the Smile Initiative to enjoy the entertainments that Yabeela offers to all. We constantly strive to adopt more social responsibility programs and initiatives, based on the company’s noble mission to achieve community partnership. By virtue of the great contributions that the Smile Initiative makes to society, particularly children, we will continue to cooperate with them in service of their humanitarian goals.”

For his part, Head of the Future Society for Youth Mr Sabah Abdulrahman Al Zayani expressed his thanks and appreciation to Seef Properties for its support of social responsibility initiatives in the Kingdom, commenting, “This visit means a lot to the heroic cancer fighters who enjoyed this highly memorable visit to Yabeela. Hosting such celebrations in public brings the children great joy in addition to utilising the event to educate as many people as possible about the issue of childhood cancer and spreading awareness about this disease.”

It is worth noting that Seef Properties bases its social responsibility on 4 strategic values to create a better future and improve the well-being of all members of society, represented by support, culture, sustainability and awareness. This aims to achieve community partnership by backing various charitable and humanitarian works led by remarkable local efforts, providing support for social initiatives of institutions and individuals alike.