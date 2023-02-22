Seef Properties Partners With Hope Ventures to Launch Bahrain’s Largest Co-working Space

- Advertisement -

Seef Properties have recently announced signing an agreement with Hope Ventures, the investment arm of Hope Fund, to launch Bahrain’s largest co-working space, creating a work environment and community that nurtures and supports the establishment and growth of startups to achieve progress and prosperity.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, and Ms. Fajer Al Pachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures, at Seef Properties headquarters in Seef Mall – Seef District, in the presence of representatives of both sides.

The co-working space will be managed and operated by Hope Ventures, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, partners, legislators, and government representatives in order to promote a knowledge-share environment where entrepreneurs are encouraged to develop concepts, gain knowledge, grow their businesses, and exchange ideas. The space will be located in Seef Mall – Seef District, in close proximity to key services, and will comprise a total area of 1,085 square metres.

This agreement comes as part of the strategic approach of Seef Properties to adopt new and innovative concepts to develop its business model, based on investment in the management of commercial centres, entertainment, hospitality, and real estate development, as the Company provides innovative service solutions in Seef Mall – Seef District.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties, stated: “We are delighted to announce this cooperation agreement, through which we aspire to contribute to supporting pioneering projects distinguished by local startups and young innovators who have a high sense of competence and excellence in their business ideas. As a leading national company in its field of work in the sectors of real estate development, entertainment, hospitality and management of commercial centres, Seef Properties is keen to be an active contributor to sustainable development in the Kingdom, and the Company’s support for Hope Ventures’ initiative comes as part of this concern to be a tributary of the national economy.”

For her part, Ms. Fajer Al Pachachi, General Manager of Hope Ventures, said: “I am excited to kick-start the launch of Hope Ventures spaces initiative with our new partnership with Seef Properties. This partnership comes in line with our continuous efforts to boost the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom of Bahrain by establishing a knowledge-share community whereby entrepreneurs gain access to their peers, investors, businesses and knowledge sessions all within a one-stop shop. This is the first milestone for our spaces initiative, whereby we will ensure to provide access to infrastructure to cater to investment opportunities that can grow and expand locally and internationally.”