Seef Properties Partners with IWG to Launch Regus Business Centre at Seef Mall

Seef Properties, a leading Bahraini real estate developer, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with International Workplace Group (IWG), the world’s largest and fastest-growing provider of flexible workspaces. This collaboration will witness the opening of a Regus-branded business centre at Seef Mall—Seef District. IWG will manage and operate the centre, demonstrating a shared commitment to enriching Bahrain’s flexible workspace ecosystem and supporting the evolving needs of modern businesses in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony was held at Seef Properties’ headquarters in Seef Mall—Seef District. The agreement was signed by Mr Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties, and Mr Corey Thompson, Regional Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa at IWG, in the presence of distinguished officials from both sides.

This agreement aims to launch the Regus Business Centre at Seef Mall—Seef District, offering a wide range of flexible workspace solutions tailored to companies, institutions, and entrepreneurs. These include fully equipped private offices, flexible workspaces, and integrated operational services, leveraging IWG’s global expertise and extensive network across numerous locations worldwide.

This partnership aligns with Seef Properties’ strategy to enhance the value of its assets and diversify the uses of its commercial centres by attracting leading international brands in innovative sectors such as flexible work solutions. This will reinforce Seef Mall—Seef District’s position as a comprehensive destination that seamlessly integrates business, retail, and services, in step with the dynamic evolution of the workplace.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Ahmed Yusuf, CEO of Seef Properties,stated,“This agreement marks a significant addition that enhances Seef Mall – Seef District’s position as an integrated destination that combines business, retail, and services, in line with the best global practices. We are delighted to partner with IWG to introduce the Regus Business Centre to the mall, which will empower entrepreneurs and SMEs by offering flexible business solutions to support their growth and sustainability.”

He added, “At Seef Properties, we are dedicated to attracting global partners with proven track records to enhance the competitiveness of our malls and deliver sustainable value to our tenants. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to developing our real estate offerings in line with market demands and modern business trends.”

For his part, Mr Kory Thompson, Regional Senior Vice President Middle East and Africa at IWG, stated, “We are pleased to expand our presence in Bahrain through this partnership with Seef Properties, one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate developers. The opening of Regus at Seef Mall—Seef District is part of our global strategy to deliver world-class flexible work solutions tailored to companies of all sizes.”

He continued, “IWG remains committed to supporting hybrid work models through our extensive network. This new centre will provide our clients in Bahrain with greater flexibility to access professional work environments, supported by integrated services and facilities that enhance productivity and improve the daily work experience.”

Seef Properties continues to strengthen its leadership in the real estate development sector by managing a diverse portfolio of innovative projects across retail, entertainment, and hospitality sectors. These efforts contribute to supporting the national economy while positioning Bahrain as an attractive destination for business and investment. For more information, please visit www.seef.com.bh.