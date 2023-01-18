Seef Properties Provides Financial Donation to Taafi Association

- Advertisement -

As part of its solid commitment to its strategy aiming to promote the principles and values of social responsibility in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Seef Properties has recently donated an amount to Taafi Drug Recovery Association. The donation aims to support the Association’s programmes and activities, and contribute to the achievement of its therapeutic, rehabilitative, preventive, and educational objectives.

The support cheque was handed over at the Association’s Headquarter by Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of Seef Properties, to Mr. Sami Al Najem, Secretary General of Taafi Drug Recovery Association, in the presence of Dr Mustafa Ali Al Sayed, Deputy Chairman of Seef Properties and Chairman of the Company’s CSR Committee, and Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties.

The donation is consistent with the Company’s objectives that aim to consolidate community solidarity bonds, and as part of its keenness to deepen aspects of cooperation with various NGOs to support a wide range of charitable initiatives.

Taafi Drug Recovery Association was established in 2012 and aspires to be play an effective role in spreading awareness among members of society, by helping those who suffer from drug abuse, containing and guiding them to the right path of success. The Association’s mission is based on contributing, from a religious and national standpoint, to educating society about the harms of drugs, how to deal with addicts, and working to contain and educate those recovering from addiction.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of Seef Properties, stated: “We are delighted to continue our support to Taafi Association, one of the key civil society institutions, to achieve its vision and goals aimed at protecting all members of the society. This support reflects the Company’s keenness to support the community in which it is active, and to maximise its interdependent partnership with charitable and humanitarian institutions for the upliftment and prosperity of the society. On this occasion, we reiterate Seef Properties’ commitment to continue playing a supportive noble role in promoting the principles and values of social responsibility and reinforcing its leadership of national establishments in backing national charitable and humanitarian initiatives in various sectors.”

For his part, Mr. Adel bin Rashed Busaiba, Chairman of Taafi Drug Recovery Association, expressed gratitude and appreciation to Seef Properties for its generous donation to the Association in support of its purposeful initiatives. He added that Seef Properties is one of the prominent national companies supporting the Association, which strives to raise community awareness of the harmful effects of drugs and its devastating impacts, as well as the optimal methods to be followed by the family and community while dealing with addicts.

Seef Properties is built on four strategic values to create a better future for all: support, culture, sustainability, and awareness. This is represented in its sponsorship of various charitable, and humanitarian works as well as social initiatives of individuals and institutions.