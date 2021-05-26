‘Seef Properties’ Signs Lease Agreement with ‘Al Salam Bank’ to Open its Latest Branch at ‘Al Liwan’

Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently signed a lease agreement with Al Salam Bank – Bahrain, to open a new branch at Al Liwan project; one of the promising projects being developed by Seef Properties in Hamala area in the Northern Governorate.

Under this agreement, the new branch of Al Salam Bank is set to occupy 329 square meters within Al Liwan project, and the signing of the agreement comes as part of Seef Properties’ approach to provide a variety of key services to the project’s visitors, including integrated banking solutions and services in both the Islamic and traditional banking systems.

It is worth noting that Al Salam Bank was established in 2006 to become one of the leaders of Islamic banking in the Kingdom of Bahrain today. The Bank provides a comprehensive range of banking products and services that are compatible with the provisions of the Islamic Sharia for individuals and institutions.

On this occasion, Seef Properties CEO Mr. Ahmed Yusuf stated: “We are pleased to welcome Al Salam Bank, one of the leaders of Islamic banking in the Kingdom at Al Liwan. In the presence of a prestigious financial institution such as Al Salam Bank and other distinctive banks, the project will provide an exceptional blend of residential, banking, commercial and entertainment services within a modern environment for citizens, residents and tourists. This unique combination of facilities will soon make Al Liwan a destination for vacationers and those looking for relaxation and spending the most enjoyable times with loved ones.”

Commenting further, Mr. Yusuf added: “The features of Al Liwan are progressively becoming clearer with the conclusion of many leasing agreements with new partners to reserve large rental spaces in this promising project. Seef Properties is keen to select prominent institutions and companies with a remarkable local, regional and international reputation, in order to make Al Liwan a favorite tourist destination for all age groups seeking to share memorable moments in a joyful and environment-friendly atmosphere.”

For his part, Al Salam Bank-Bahrain Group CEO Mr. Rafik Nayed said: “We are delighted to foster this new partnership with Seef Properties on the establishment of our new branch in one of the most prestigious real estate development projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The launch of the new branch comes in line with our expansion strategy and ongoing commitment to providing an unparalleled customer experience. Owing to its strategic location in the center of the Northern Governorate, the new Al Salam branch in Al Liwan will provide our clientele from across the Kingdom easy access to the Bank’s comprehensive range of products and services. We look forward to the provision of more branches in the near future, ultimately strengthening our network across Bahrain.”

Al Liwan project embodies the Bahraini heritage and authenticity to express it in a modern style, which is supported by its unique design and advanced facilities that will contribute to covering the various needs of customers, thanks to its inclusion of 136 different stores and restaurants.

The project has recently witnessed the signing of several leasing contracts with many leading local and international brands, with the leasing rate of available space reaching 60%. The flagship Starbucks coffee shop in the project has already been opened to be the first store that receives customers in Al Liwan, while the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, Miniso, Al Salam Bank, Bliss Lab by Nasser, Lamb Chef Restaurant, Danube Supermarket and many other brands are expected to open its branches at Al Liwan this year.