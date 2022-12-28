Seef Properties Sponsors Annual Seef Mall Half Marathon

- Advertisement -

Seef Properties has recently announced its sponsorship of the annual Seef Mall Half Marathon, which will be organised on January 13, 2023, by Bahrain Road Runners Committee under Bahrain Athletics Association.

- Advertisement -

The race will cover a distance of 21.1 km from Seef Mall – Seef District, passing through Seef District, on to Bahrain Financial Harbour and then returning to the finish line in Seef Mall – Seef District. The Seef Mall Half Marathon is an annual sporting event that has been organised for several years and attracts large numbers of participants from both genders, and different age groups and nationalities in the Kingdom.

The event comes as part of Seef Properties’ keenness to continue promoting the values and principles of social responsibility in the Kingdom, especially in the sports field, by spreading sports culture and promoting public health in the local community, through cooperation with various sports institutions, local events and initiatives of both the public and private sectors.

On this occasion, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, commented: ” We are delighted to sponsor this annually anticipated sporting event, which will be exceptional this year in terms of participation and interaction. In this regard, we renew our thanks and appreciation to Bahrain Road Runners Committee for their constructive partnership and tireless efforts to make this important sporting event a success one every year. In turn, we are committed to supporting any local initiative that has a positive impact on the health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents.”

For his part, Shaikh Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Chairman of Bahrain Road Runners Committee, expressed his appreciation for the endless support and constant cooperation dedicated by Seef Properties, which contributes to creating a special atmosphere for the participants in the race.

Shaikh Abdulla also said the race is an extension of the existing and continuous cooperation between the Committee and the Company, with the aim of creating a friendly competitive atmosphere, adding that this year’s edition will be crowned with success thanks to the concerted efforts of all parties to enhance community partnership in the field of sports.

Seef Properties is built on four strategic values to create a better future for all: support, culture, sustainability and awareness. These values reflect the Company’s commitment to achieve community partnership in supporting various charitable and humanitarian works. For individuals and institutions alike.