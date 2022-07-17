Seef Properties Supports INJAZ Bahrain’s Educational Programmes

Stemming from its social responsibility, Seef Properties has recently donated an amount to INJAZ Bahrain to support INJAZ Bahrain Programs.

The support cheque was handed over by Seef Properties Deputy Chairman and CSR Committee Chairman Dr Mustafa Ali Al Sayed to INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director Ms. Hana Sarwani during a special ceremony held at Seef Properties headquarters at Seef Mall – Seef District, in the presence of Seef Properties CEO Mr. Ahmed Yusuf.

This initiative comes as part of the Seef Properties’ strategy to reinforce social responsibility, and its continuous keenness to consolidate cooperation with various training and educational institutions, and support its qualitative initiatives in the fields of education and the implementation of distinctive development and humanitarian projects, which contributes to strengthening the spirit of community solidarity.

On the occasion, Dr Al Sayed commented: “We are delighted to support INJAZ Bahrain, whose remarkable achievements have contributed and continue to contribute significantly to developing the skills of Bahraini youth through a series of leading educational programs. At Seef Properties, we are keen to strengthen our partnership with a distinguished national institution such as INJAZ Bahrain to graduate innovative generations of our promising youth and future leaders.”

For her part, Ms. Hana Sarwani, INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director, valued the support offered by Seef Properties and its interest in educational initiatives, saying: “We thank the Company for its donation, which will certainly contribute to the development of students’ capabilities and the advancement of their educational and economic skills, making them qualified for future decision-making and accelerating the pace of sustainable development in the Kingdom.”

Seef Properties is built on four strategic values to create a better future for all: support, culture, sustainability, and awareness. This is represented in its sponsorship of various charitable, and humanitarian works as well as social initiatives of individuals and institutions.