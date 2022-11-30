Seef Properties Visits Down Syndrome Care Centre of Bahrain Down Syndrome Society

- Advertisement -

A delegation representing Seef Properties and headed by Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman, Dr Mustafa Ali Al Sayed, Vice Chairman, and Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer, has recently visited the Down Syndrome Care Centre of Bahrain Down Syndrome Society, where they were received by Mr. Ahmed Al Ali, Director of the Down Syndrome Care Centre and a number of the Society’s Board members and affiliates.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed by Mr. Al Ali on the various programmes and activities of the Society and the Centre. The Director also reviewed with the delegation the developments in the implementation of the Society’s initiatives and projects for the Down Syndrome category, in community partnership with various relevant authorities.

He also noted to one of the most prominent projects implemented by the Society to rehabilitate, train and employ Bahrainis with Down syndrome in specialised jobs according to their abilities, explaining that this noble programme aims to improve the skills needed for this category, provide them with quality employment opportunities and developing their professional levels.

It is noteworthy that Seef Properties had signed an MoU in the first quarter of this year with the Society to employ a group of Bahraini youth with Down Syndrome in Seef Malls. As per the memorandum, which comes in-line with the Company’s commitment to reinforce social responsibility, the new employees are currently working as a receptionist at Seef Properties and customer service staff at Seef Mall – Seef District, Seef Mall – Muharraq and Seef Mall – Isa Town. This gesture reflects the Company’s belief in the importance of giving people of determination the opportunity to prove themselves in a fair and productive professional environment.

On this occasion, Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of Seef Properties, stated: “We are delighted to continue supporting Bahrain Down Syndrome Society, which pursues a noble humanitarian goal to support the Down Syndrome category in the Kingdom. For nearly 25 years, the Society has been extending a helping hand to a prominent group of the society that plays a role in the process of sustainable development and are capable of contributing to the development of the Kingdom in various work locations. We renew our commitment to supporting the different civil society organisations to achieve their aspirations of purposeful humanitarian and social projects.”

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Al Ali, Director of Bahrain Down Syndrome Society, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Seef Properties for its continuous support to the Society and the Kingdom’s civil society institutions, reiterating that the Company’s support contributes to enhancing the services provided to people with Down Syndrome, especially children.

Established in 1998, Bahrain Down Syndrome Society is a non-governmental humanitarian society that is concerned with caring for new-borns with Down Syndrome through the Down Syndrome Care Centre, which was established in 2001, with the aim of providing them with the necessary services.

Seef Properties is built on four strategic values to create a better future for all: support, culture, sustainability and awareness. This is represented in its sponsorship of various charitable, humanitarian works as well as social initiatives of individuals and institutions.