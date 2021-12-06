Seef Properties Wins Two Prestigious International Awards for its Leading Mixed-Use Project; Al Liwan

Listen to this article now

As part of its constant endeavour to enrich the Kingdom’s real estate development sector with multiple notable achievements, Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently received two prestigious international awards; the Africa and Arabia Property Award 2021-22, and the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) Awards.

- Advertisement -

The awards were attained by the Company’s distinctive mixed-use project in Hamala; Al Liwan, which was awarded as one of the best mixed-use real estate development projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of the Arabian Property Awards (Africa and Arabia) 2021-2022 of the International Property Awards in the United Kingdom.

The Arabian Property Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the world, and the evaluation process of the Al Liwan was conducted by an independent jury made up of a group of real estate personalities who are well-known on a large scale globally.

Al Liwan also won MEED’s Commercial Property Project of the Year 2021, in recognition of the project’s contribution to the urban development scene in the Kingdom of Bahrain, combining remarkable real estate, entertainment and hospitality features. The MEED Awards aim to support the unremitting efforts made by distinguished pioneers in various business sectors in the GCC countries.

Al Liwan is the first real estate development project of its kind in the Kingdom, occupying 122,000 square metres in a strategic location opposite to the Bahrain Telecom Company (Batelco) headquarters, and besides Wali Al Ahd Highway, which is one of the most vital roads in the Northern Governorate.

The project has been designed to offer a community that embraces in its vibrant green areas, quality and unique elements, including 136 stores and restaurants of prestigious brands, topped by 117 residential units with stunning views offered for rent, as well as an entertainment centre that is the first of its kind in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to seven advanced cinema theatres, a 1.6 km promenade and an integrated sports centre.

Al Liwan embodies the Bahraini heritage in a modern style, thanks to its unique design and advanced facilities amidst vast green areas, water bodies and an environmentally friendly atmosphere that will add more lustre to the project’s multi-use facilities, and will suit the different tastes of families and individuals in the heart of the Northern Governorate.

On this occasion, Mr. Essa Najibi, Chairman of Seef Properties, stated: “Seef Properties is honoured to be one of the leading companies in Bahrain’s real estate sector. This is evident in Seef District with its modern urban scene, which was a natural product of the urban movement that the Company initiated in the area with the launch of Seef Mall more than 20 years ago. Today, the Company continues its efforts to contribute to achieving the goals stemming from Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, by launching quality projects, such as Al Liwan project, which embodies the ambitious visions of Seef Properties and its ability to support the economic and tourism movement of the Kingdom with projects that have a vital national impact.”

On his part, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, stated: “Winning these distinguished international awards is a testament of Al Liwan project’s distinctiveness among multi-use real estate development projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. Attaining the awards comes in consistency with the completion of rental spaces in the project, which have reached more than 75 percent. The project continues to attract more prestigious regional and international brands, some of which are making its debut in the Kingdom, due to the quality facilities that Al Liwan provides and its strategic location near the King Fahd Causeway, making it the focus of attention for all visitors, tourists and shoppers from Bahrain and abroad.”

Al Liwan reflects Seef Properties’ solid commitment to adopting the finest development projects to enhance the cultural interface of the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the aim of supporting the tourism and economic movement.

The project tops the Company’s priorities in the real estate development sector, aiming to support the national economy and achieve comprehensive development for the Kingdom, in line with the visions and objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

Al Liwan began to receive residents and tourists after completing all construction works and opening a number of stores to the public, including Starbucks Café, Al Salam Bank, Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Fuddruckers Restaurant, Caribou Café, Al Nakheel Fitness Centre, while several prestigious local, regional and international brands will soon open, including Danube Store, The Orangery, Miniso, Optica, Kabuki Japanese Cuisine, Plant Café, the Bed Center and LalaBella Café. Additionally, the project has attracted brands that are making its debut in the Kingdom, such as Lamb Chef Restaurant, Crème Sweets from London, Rocher Café, Lusitania Gourmet Food and more.

Al Liwan is derived from the authentic Bahraini heritage, as it means the big hall in which guests were received in old Bahraini homes, while each corner of this unique project reflects the rich Bahraini culture.

Moreover, the project provides generous green spaces and water bodies, which add to its aesthetics and grant all visitors and tourists an exclusive atmosphere in the heart of the GCC region, making it a preferred destination for visitors of different nationalities, especially GCC citizens.