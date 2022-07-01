Sehati Card roll-out begins

Supreme Council of Health (SCH) President, Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, has asserted that efforts to develop the health system in the kingdom so as to be able to deliver the best services to the citizens and residents will continue unabated, in line with the wise directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

- Advertisement -

He indicated that the kingdom’s health system will continue bringing about more achievements, praising the ongoing coordination among various health sectors.

The SCH President stressed the importance of carrying on efforts to implement the projects that fall under the National Health Insurance Programme (Sehati).

He made the statements while patronising the launch ceremony of the “Sehati Card” at the Halat Bu Maher Health Centre in Muharraq, in the presence of Health Minister, Dr. Jaleela S. Jawad Hasan, Board of Trustees Chairman of Primary Healthcare Centres, Dr. Mohammed Abdulwahab Mohammed, and a number of officials.

He said that the inauguration of the “Sehati Card” is part of the implementation of the health insurance and autonomy systems, in line with the National Health Plan 2016-2025, endorsed by the Cabinet, noting that during this phase, the Sehati Card will be distributed to those affiliated with the Muharraq health centres in which the “Choose Your Doctor” scheme is implemented. Later, the cards will be rolled out nationwide.

The Health Minister praised the great and fruitful role played by the SCH to achieve the aspirations of the health sector in the kingdom, stressing the importance of activating all programmes and plans aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the health sector.

The minister lauded the launch of the “Sehati Card”, affirming that the move aims to develop the institutional structure of the health system so as to be more competitive in terms of quality, adding that this programme is in line with best practices and international standards related to primary health care, and will contribute to improving the quality of services.

After that, the Sehati cards were distributed to the visitors of the Halat Bu Maher Health Centre.

The chip-enabled Sehati Card contains the patient’s medical history, test results, diagnoses and prescription details. It protects their privacy, guarantees access to all primary healthcare services and eases the transfer of patient records between public and private sectors where the information will be encrypted and can only be read by physicians.