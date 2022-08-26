Sensational line-up of Coke Studio performers set to wow music fans at first-ever Coke Studio Live in Dubai ​

- Advertisement -

Taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk on 14th October 2022, Coke Studio Live will feature incredible performances from Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, Hassan Raheem, and the dynamic sister duo of Sania Sohail and Muqadas Jandad, popularly known as Justin Bibis, with more exciting names to be announced soon.

A true celebration of how music and Coca-Cola® bring people together to enjoy special and unique moments, tickets for the Coke Studio Live will be on sale on Monday, 29th August 2022 on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Set to be one of the biggest musical events of the year, Coca-Cola Middle East is also giving music lovers the chance to win tickets to Coke Studio Live on the purchase of Coca-Cola® special edition 330ml cans available at major retailers across the country.

The Coke Studio Live concert will feature Ali Sethi, a Coke Studio stalwart who contributed his impressive vocal talents to one of the biggest songs of the year, Pasoori. A hugely popular artist on Spotify, with 5.6 million monthly listens, Ali is fast becoming an international star.

Shae Gill captured the hearts of music fans with Pasoori, which she performed alongside Ali Sethi. Pasoori was featured on the popular Ms Marvel superhero show on Disney+. The track has so far clocked up more than 300 million views on YouTube, with Shae’s music attracting 5.4 million monthly listens on Spotify.

Famous for his laid-back, R&B-infused singing style, Hassan Raheem stepped into the global musical spotlight with Peechay Hutt, also featuring the eclectic Justin Bibis. The song was also featured on Ms Marvel.

Envisioned, assembled and let loose by visionary producer and curator Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Jabbar Khan, Coke Studio Live will also feature an excellent line-up of instrumentalists to deliver a signature Coke Studio experience, including Annan Noukhez, Zain Peerzada, Bilawal Lahooti, Omair Farooq, Veeru Shan, Saad ul Hasan, Haider Ali, Haider Ali Tafu, Yusuf Ramay, Melvin Arthur, Awais Kazmi, Action Zain and Aziz Kazi.

With over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, over 4 billion views on digital platforms and streaming in over 184 markets, Coke Studio has been embraced as a major platform for singers, songwriters and more from Pakistan, India, and across the region.

For more information, visit: Coke Studio Live | Coca-Cola Arena Dubai (coca-cola-arena.com)