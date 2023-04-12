Serco Appoints Chief Growth Officer for the Middle East 

- Advertisement -

Daniel MacGregor takes new position as Chief Growth Officer for Serco Middle East

MacGregor, who moved to the region in 1991 and has been with Serco for more than 19 years, was promoted into this role from his current position of Corporate Development Director where he has led the implementation of Serco’s Middle East growth strategy

The creation of the new role is reflective of Serco’s bold new business ambitions in the region, particularly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Serco, the international public services company, has promoted their Corporate Development Director Daniel MacGregor to Chief Growth Officer – a new role for the Middle East region. The promotion of MacGregor into the role comes as Serco continues to strengthen its position in the UAE alongside stellar growth in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to support Vision 2030.

The new Chief Growth Officer role will oversee multiple parts of the Serco business responsible for the development and implementation of the Middle East strategy including all customer discovery, solution and proposition development in addition to programme transitions, marketing and communication and managing Serco’s user centre design agency ExperienceLab.

Effective immediately, the new role will be responsible for driving Serco’s Middle East growth agenda and bringing global capabilities to region in support of government visions. MacGregor’s objectives will also include driving greater efficiencies and transparencies in Serco Middle East operations and improved ways of working to continue to support, understand and serve Serco’s many varied customers’ needs.

MacGregor originally joined the Serco Middle East business in 2004, as a Market Intelligence Analyst and was since promoted into his new role to the executive leadership position ofCorporate Development Director. In this role, MacGregor led the overall sales strategy of Serco for the region, in addition to spearheading the implementation of the new Serco business development strategy into new customers including various giga cities. One example of this was the recent launch of the organisation’s Space division leveraging capabilities from contracts in the European Space Agency, US Space Force and UK Space Command, announced earlier this month.

Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East said: “I congratulate Daniel on his promotion to Chief Growth Officer. At Serco, it is incredibly important to recognise the exceptional work of colleagues through internal promotions and Daniel is highly deserving of this leadership title. His dedication to Serco is evident from the time he has spent here and the work he has done to date – especially over the last few years as we accelerate Serco’s position in Saudi – he has been instrumental to our business growth.

“In bringing our business development and growth functions together, and under Daniel’s leadership, we are strengthening our growth commitment and ensuring a more streamlined, integrated approach that will better support our strategic plans to support governments and organisations in the region realise their visions. It will also create more opportunities for the development, growth and future career paths of fellow team members within Serco.”

Daniel MacGregor, Chief Growth Officer at Serco Middle East said: “It is a privilege to take on this newly created position and work closely with global colleagues to bring the best of Serco capabilities to the GCC. Over the coming years I expect those same colleagues will be drawing on the next generation of services we will be designing and implementing in partnership with regional Middle East customers.

It is a hugely exciting time for the business as we are focused on making a positive impact on people and projects through the design and delivery of human-centred services, this with the purpose of bringing national visions to life. There is no better location in the world to be right now than the Middle East to witness the tremendous transformation and growth of regional economies.

Our purpose is to bring national visions to life and this is a region where governments set the highest bar in that regard. We will continue to solve government challenges and support them with new innovative solutions that place positive outcomes at the centre of our service offerings.”