Set To Shine In Paris

Bahrain’s Olympians on a mission

As the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics commence, Bahrain’s athletes are ready to make history. The kingdom has sent a team of 14 male and female athletes, including eight runners, many of whom were born outside the country. This year, Bahrain is not only relying on its strong track and field contingent but also has high hopes for its first medal in other sports.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), has assigned BOC vice president Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa to lead Bahrain’s delegation at the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris, which runs until August 11.

“This time we have a special group of athletes in Paris, the best ever to represent Bahrain,” said Shaikh Isa in a statement to the press. Bahrain’s recent success at the Asian Games, where they secured 12 gold, three silver, and five bronze medals, has boosted their confidence.

Historically, Bahrain’s four Olympic medals have all come from athletics, with Ethiopian-born Maryam Yusuf Jamal winning gold in 2012 and Kenyan-born Ruth Jebet in 2016. Winfred Yavi, also Kenyan-born, is a favourite in the women’s 3,000 meters steeplechase after being crowned world champion in 2023.

In addition to its strong athletics team, Bahrain’s freestyle wrestling contender, Russian-born Akhmed Tazhudinov, is also a medal hopeful. Tazhudinov, who won the world title in the men’s 97kg class last year, has been in sensational form and is optimistic about his chances in Paris.

Bahrain’s Olympians took part in the unique opening ceremony on the Seine River, with swimmers Amani Al Obaidli and Saud Ghali leading Team Bahrain as flag-bearers in the parade of nations. Both swimmers have won multiple medals at the Arab and Gulf levels and hold national records.

Other athletes include judoka Askerbii Gerbekov and weightlifters Lesman Paredes and Gor Minasyan.

Upon reaching the French capital, Shaikh Isa was welcomed by Bahrain’s Ambassador to France, Essam Abdulaziz Al Jassim, and BOC executive director Ahmed Abdulghaffar, who is Team Bahrain’s Chef de Mission at this year’s Olympics. Vice Chef de Mission Fajer Jassim Mohamed was also on hand.

Shaikh Isa expressed his delight and pride in Team Bahrain’s participation at this major global sporting event. He emphasised that the BOC fully supports Team Bahrain to achieve the best results and raise the kingdom’s flag high on the international stage. He also highlighted the opportunity to strengthen sports and cultural relations between countries worldwide and wished all participating athletes success.

Other officials from the BOC and GSA have also reached France. Among them were BOC secretary general Faris Al Kooheji, GSA board member Nibras Mohammed Ali Taleb, BOC board member and Bahrain Weightlifting Federation president Eshaq Ebrahim Eshaq, BOC board member and Bahrain Handball Federation president Ali Issa, and BOC board member and Bahrain Swimming Association president Dr Mohammed Mujbil.

With a strong contingent and high hopes, Bahrain aims to make a significant impact at the Paris 2024 Olympics, marking their 11th appearance at the Games.

Meanwhile, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to President Emmanuel Macron of France following the successful opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. His Majesty commended the exceptional organization and unique opening ceremony, which reflected France’s high level of organizational and administrative capabilities. He also highlighted the importance of this global event in promoting sportsmanship and cultural exchange among the world’s nations, wishing all participants success. His Majesty concluded by emphasising the deep ties between Bahrain and France and expressed hope for continued cooperation across various domains.