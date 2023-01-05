Seven national employees awarded by Alba CEO for their inspirational efforts

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba)’s CEO Ali Al Baqali awarded seven national employees with ‘Inspirational Employee of the Year’ Award for 2022 during a ceremony that was held on 05 January 2023 at Alba’s Oasis Hall.
The awardees – Saad Hassan – Fire and Security (SHE Group); Hasan Hamza – IT; Nahed Salman – Power Station 5; Nabeel Mohammed – Carbon 3&4 Operations; Talib Al Asmawi – Reduction Line 3; Sara Al Matooq – Engineering; and Mohammed Hassan – Casthouse 2 Operations – were recognised for their efforts towards making a positive impact at the workplace as well as the society.
Launched in 2020, the Award aims to recognise employees who set an example for their peers in various areas to include Safety performance, in-house coaching and training efforts, as well as social initiatives outside the workplace.