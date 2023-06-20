Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa Leads Efforts to Transform Bahrain into a Premier Sports Destination

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), affirmed that under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa the sports scene in Bahrain continued to develop remarkably.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa said that this pace of development must be reflected in the sports infrastructure.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa made the remarks during a visit to Isa Sports City, as part of HH’s follow-up on the status of sports facilities, and in line with Royal Decree 53 of 2023 on transferring the affiliation of the facilities and projects under the mandate of GSA.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa was accompanied by HH Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, GSA Vice President, Dr. Abdulrahman Sadiq Askar, GSA’s CEO, and other GSA officials.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa stressed the importance of preparing and equipping sports facilities to host local, regional, continental, and international sports events.

The requirements of sports federations and clubs must be met as per modern international standards in constructing and maintaining sports facilities, considering that they are a national asset, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa said.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa pointed out the importance of sports facilities for the development of the sports scene.

By hosting sports events, local facilities contribute to economic growth by boosting the sports industry and driving entertainment and investment elements for sports tourism, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa added.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa affirmed the keenness of GSA to upgrade sports facilities, to attract youth and become a preferred destination regional and international sports events.