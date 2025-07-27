Shaikh Khalid bin Humood Al Khalifa appointed as New Capital Governor

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has issued Royal Decree (41) of 2025, appointing and transferring senior officials within the Ministry of Interior. The decree, proposed by the Minister of Interior and approved by the Cabinet, includes key leadership changes aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency.

Under Article IV of the decree, Shaikh Khalid bin Humood bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has been named the new Governor of the Capital Governorate, succeeding Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa. The appointment is set for a four-year term.

The Capital Governorate plays a vital role in Bahrain’s administrative and developmental framework, overseeing key projects and services in the heart of the kingdom. The leadership transition reflects the government’s commitment to continuous development and effective governance.