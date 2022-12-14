Shaikh Nasser applauds Ministry’s Efforts in Continuing to achieve the Afforestation Plan

- Advertisement -

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has underlined that the Kingdom of Bahrain is paying close attention to the environmental field in the Kingdom through the introduction of various initiatives and programmes that are meant to contribute to continuing the development paths in the bright era of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and in light of the interest of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Highness highlighted in this regard the Kingdom’s afforestation plan which is moving steadily to achieve the set-out objectives. HH Shaikh Nasser’s remarks came during His Highness’ reception to HE Eng. Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture in the presence of Eng. Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary of Municipalities Affairs and Dr Khaled Ahmed, Undersecretary of Livestock and Acting Undersecretary of Agriculture and Marine Resources at the Ministry.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa explained that the afforestation plan in the Kingdom of Bahrain is progressing according to the objectives and visions tailored by the Government under the leadership of HRH the Crown and Prime Minister across all the governorates in the Kingdom, highlighting its importance in developing the agricultural field in order to tackle the challenges associated with the climate change locally. In this context, HH Shaikh Nasser hailed the contributions of the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture and its prominent efforts towards continuing the development process in the Kingdom.

Moreover, HH Shaikh Nasser listened during the meeting to a detailed explanation of the afforestation plan and what was achieved in the past period in all the governorates, while His Excellency the Minister presented the Ministry’s plan to continue afforestation in Bahrain.

His Excellency the Minister underscored that the plan aims to double the number of trees from 1.8 million to nearly 3.6 million by 2035, explaining that this move follows commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26).

He further indicated that the Ministry has several other initiatives and policies that target increasing the number of trees and encourage all stakeholders to participate in this campaign to ensure reaching the annual objective.

He pointed out that the plan includes identifying specific tree species for planting as part of the Government’s projects, adding that those trees fit into the Kingdom’s climate.

Finally, His Excellency the Minister praised the support and interest of the Government under the leadership of HRH the Crown Prine and Prime Minister to expand the afforestation campaign and increase the green footprint in the Kingdom to accomplish the sustainable development goals.