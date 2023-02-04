“Shaikh Salman’s Re-Election as AFC President Paves the Way for Continued Progress in Asian Football”

- Advertisement -

The 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress has re-elected Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa as its President for a third consecutive term. Shaikh Salman, who was the sole candidate, was re-elected by acclamation until 2027. He has served as the 10th President of the AFC since 2013 and has also held the positions of FIFA Vice-President and FIFA Senior Vice-President.

In his address to the Congress, Shaikh Salman expressed his gratitude to the overwhelming support from the members and thanked the outgoing AFC Executive Committee and FIFA Council members for their commitment to steering Asian football through its most challenging times. He also extended his congratulations to the newly elected members for the 2023-2027 term and expressed his confidence in taking Asian football to even greater heights.

Shaikh Salman emphasized that the development of the Member Associations and Regional Associations will remain at the core of the confederation’s endeavors. “As we look ahead, let me assure you that the AFC will continue to place the development of our Member Associations and Regional Associations at the heart of all our efforts,” he said.

The AFC President also praised the strong partnership between the AFC and FIFA, highlighting FIFA’s support in establishing many programs and initiatives in the Asian continent, including the construction of a sports stadium in the new administrative capital of Malaysia. He thanked Swiss Gianni Infantaño, the President of FIFA, for his continued support and praised the positive impact of the partnership on the growth of Asian football.

In conclusion, Shaikh Salman expressed his pride and honor in embracing his duty as the AFC President for another four-year term. He acknowledged the achievements made in the last decade and expressed his excitement for what lies ahead. “And most importantly, our achievement underlines the stability and unity of the strong foundations that we have built together in the last decade,” he said.