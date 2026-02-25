Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund & Royal Medical Services Partner for Life-Changing Cochlear Implants

The Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund, managed by the AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF), has announced a new humanitarian initiative in collaboration with the Royal Medical Services (RMS) to conduct three cochlear implant surgeries. This effort falls within the Foundation’s institutional mandate to strengthen community partnerships and advance charitable work that serves the collective needs of society.

On this occasion, Her Highness Shaikha Zain bint Khalid Al Khalifa, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at MKF, underscored the importance of this partnership in driving meaningful social impact. She affirmed the Foundation’s pride in managing the Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund, which has long supported initiatives that benefit a wide range of societal segments.

Her Highness also commended the enduring relationship between the Fund and the RMS, noting that this latest project brings the total number of cochlear implant surgeries performed under this cooperation to ten, following seven successful operations in previous years.

His Excellency Brig. Gen. Dr. Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander of the Royal Medical Services, praised the initiative, stating that it reflects a shared commitment to advancing joint humanitarian efforts and delivering specialized medical care that enhances the well-being of the community.

The Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa Fund has played a vital role in supporting impactful humanitarian projects. In the healthcare sector, the Fund partnered with the Royal Medical Services to donate 37 insulin pumps to children with diabetes. Additionally, in honor of the late Dr. Haifa Ahmed Mahmood, 10 individuals were given the opportunity to undergo comprehensive laser vision correction surgeries at Dr. Haifa Eye Hospital.

In the field of education, the Fund sponsors three academic scholarships in disciplines like medicine, two undergraduate scholarships at the Arabian Gulf University and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI Bahrain), and two Master’s level scholarships at the University of Bahrain.

Established in 2011 under the guidance of the daughters of the late Shaikha Moza bint Hamad Al Khalifa, the Fund is overseen by the MKF. It continues to carry out charitable and humanitarian programs that uplift communities and strengthen the spirit of solidarity, upholding its legacy as a representation of Bahraini generosity.