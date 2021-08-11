Shamsaha Launches the Shine Center Powered by Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation

Listen to this article now

Aspart of Shamsaha’s ongoing efforts to support women’s empowerment and protection, it is launching its new Shine center which is fully sponsored and empowered by the Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation.

The Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation was established by Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons in the year 2013. Their vision is to work towards a holistic development of the society, by building communities and uplifting lives. Among their many initiatives that cater to mental wellness, healthcare, educational support, animal welfare and environmental development, their committee members are deeply involved and actively driven towards the goal of women empowerment within the multicultural societies of Bahrain.

The Shine center, goes beyond being a collaboration of two institutions. It is in its true essence, a powerful statement of unity and solidarity, between two visionary foundations, that supports women to reach their full potential and build a better life for themselves and their families.

Located in Shamsaha’s headquarters in the Harbour Towers within Bahrain Financial Harbour, the Shine center is fully equipped to support female victims of domestic and sexual abuse through two distinct set of services: education, training, and career growth; along with referrals for therapy, medical, and legal services. The Shine center helps women to gain education both formal and informal; training in areas of computer skills, small business, handicrafts; and improve employment potential through resume building, interview skills, provision of professional clothing, and support in accessing a wide range of current job opportunities and vacancies. The Shine center will also ensure that women and their children receive therapy as needed; medical care following gender-based violence emergencies; and legal support in cases such as divorce, custody or immigration.

A launch ceremony was held at Shamsaha’s headquarters, in line with Team Bahrain’s Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures, that was attended by Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation committee members Amal Almoayyed, May Almoayed, and Mariam Al Omran, along with Shamsaha founder and executive director Mary-Justine Todd.

Amal Almoayyed, committee member of Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation, said: “We are extremely delighted and proud of this collaboration with Shamsaha. Through this initiative we are now able to extend meaningful support to women and nurture their growth. Our mission to uplift women within different realms of the society, is very closely aligned to the goals of the Shine center. We see great potential in the center and will work closely with the team extending ongoing support towards it.”

Shamsaha founder and executive director Mary-Justine Todd, said: “We are excited to launch these new services and build on existing services for women, with the generous support from the Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Foundation.”

Ms Todd added: “Through the Shine center, victims of domestic and sexual abuse will be able to receive support in education, training, and career growth; along with referrals for therapy, medical, and legal services. At Shamsaha, we believe that together we can help women shine.”

Shamsaha is the only existing women’s crisis advocacy response program in the Middle East, providing 24/7 free and confidential crisis care for victim of domestic and sexual abuse, with the vision of empowering women to thrive.