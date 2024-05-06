Shape a Brighter Future Participate in the Household Income and Expenditure Survey!

- Advertisement -

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) reminds the public of the importance of participating in the Household Income and Expenditure Survey. The year-long initiative engages 6,300 randomly selected families, analyzing Bahrain’s dynamic economic landscape. The survey findings will help shape government policies, ultimately improving the quality of life for both citizens and residents.

If you have been selected for the survey, you will receive a phone call from the survey call center (17878070) as well a text message to inform you and set the date for the researcher’s visit to your place. Your cooperation is highly appreciated and essential to the success of this crucial project that will add great value to the national economy and set the comprehensive development plans that will benefit the citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As a participant, you will only need to fill out the survey’s e-forms with the researcher during the 3 visits. To ensure data privacy, all data provided are well protected and will only be used for the survey purposes as aggregated data.

To ensure a seamless experience, the iGA has assembled a team of 35 skilled researchers who will visit participating households. Furthermore, the iGA has established a dedicated call center which can be reached on 17878070, facilitating convenient scheduling and providing assistance towards survey completion.

- Advertisement -

Building upon a rich legacy of conducting such surveys, the iGA has played a pivotal role in shaping governmental economic, social, and environmental policies and programs through reliable data. If you receive a call to participate in the Household Income and Expenditure Survey, seize the opportunity! Even the simple act of tracking your expenses can contribute to building a better future for Bahrain.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.