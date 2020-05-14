Thursday, May 14, 2020
KHK Heroes

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa directs KHK Heroes Board of Directors to initiate campaigns to support the vision HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and First Deputy Premier and HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports.

KHK Heroes is calling on Bahrain to make donations, volunteer time to KHK Heroes, or take up the challenge to post a video online and nominate someone to pay it forward.

Al Osra Restaurant owner Miraz Ibrahim spoke of the importance of giving in this time of need, ‘everyone has been affected by this Pandemic, but some more than others – to the point where it’s become hard to provide for their families and that is why we have initiated Al Osra Restaurant’s Feed the Needy Campaign, we all need to do our part.”

