Sharjah Chamber receives high-level diplomatic delegations from Bahrain and Cuba

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has separately received two high-level diplomatic delegations from Bahrain and Cuba to discuss best practices and regulations for serving the interests of its members and the private sector in Sharjah and the UAE.

The meetings also focused on enhancing economic relations between business communities and exploring investment opportunities in various sectors. In the first meeting, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, received HE Saud Hasan Ali Al Nisf, Consul General of Bahrain in Dubai, in the presence of HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

The two sides emphasized the importance of improving coordination to develop programs and initiatives that would promote and inform the business communities in Sharjah and Bahrain about the available investment opportunities, as well as ways to strengthen economic cooperation within the joint Gulf strategic framework.

They also discussed the close and well-established brotherly relations between the UAE and Bahrain and the need to build on these ties to foster greater collaboration in various sectors.

Al Owais warmly welcomed Al Nisf on his first visit to the Chamber, expressing confidence that the visit would yield positive outcomes and contribute to the further strengthening of economic and trade relations between the UAE and Bahrain.

He also lauded the long-standing partnership between the two nations, which has experienced a notable surge in trade exchange, with a growth rate of over 92% in the last ten years. The trade volume reached AED 23.7 billion last year, compared to AED 12.3 billion in 2012, indicating significant progress.

He stressed that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to expanding its collaboration with the Bahraini to foster strategic relationships across various sectors.

The Consul General of Bahrain was given a tour of the Chamber’s various sections and departments, where he expressed his admiration for the high-quality services offered by the Chamber to benefit the local business community. He also commended the Chamber’s advanced and innovative facilities, designed to cater to its associate members’ needs.

During the tour, he also spoke highly of the Emirate of Sharjah’s national industries, which were showcased in the permanent exhibition of national industrial products at the Chamber’s headquarters.

The meeting concluded with both sides emphasizing their commitment to exploring new avenues of cooperation between Sharjah and Bahrain and utilizing all available resources to advance the close economic relations between the private sectors of the two countries and elevate them to more advanced levels. The two sides also called for collaborating on organizing joint introductory seminars to familiarize themselves with the business environment and investment opportunities available to both parties.

In a separate meeting, Al Owais received Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the UAE. The two sides discussed ways to develop economic cooperation and trade exchange between Sharjah and Cuba. They also discussed several topics of mutual interest, including how to leverage the available investment opportunities and strengthen communication mechanisms to facilitate mutual visits of business owners, missions, and trade delegations from both sides.