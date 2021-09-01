Sheikh Hamdan meets Ajman Ruler in London by coincidence

Listen to this article now

This charming video shared online of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, chance meeting in a London street has gone viral!

This charming video shared online of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, chance meeting in a London street has gone viral!https://t.co/c4TODPfh3O#London #Dubai #Ajman #SheikhHamdan #SheikhHumaid pic.twitter.com/0TYKDvyGkP — Bahrainthisweek (@bahrainthisweek) September 1, 2021

- Advertisement -

They greet each other, with Sheikh Hamdan, wearing a casual hooded top and chinos, kissing Sheikh Humaid on the forehead and saying “marhaba al saa”.

“I couldn’t but stop when I saw you,” he says in Arabic.

Sheikh Hamdan also embraces Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, president of the UAE Football Association. The encounter was near Selfridges department store in Oxford Street.

The crown prince has spent the past few weeks in the UK, where the family has several homes. Sheikh Hamdan recently shared pictures with his newborn son Rashid at the Godolphin stables in Newmarket, Al Maktoum family’s horseracing centre.