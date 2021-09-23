Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah Approves New Showjumping Season

Listen to this article now

HH Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) has approved the new 2021/2022 showjumping season which will feature 11 races, starting from November 2021, and concluding in April 2022.

The new season is expected to kick off on November 12, 2021, after which BREEF Showjumping Championship will take place on November 26, 2021. BREEF will also celebrate the National Day and the Day of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne by holding a special Championship to mark these auspicious occasions.

Meanwhile, Khalid bin Hamad Showjumping Championship will take place on January 14, 2022, while all eyes will be fixed on Nasser bin Hamad Showjumping Championship which will be organised on March 25, 2022.