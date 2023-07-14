Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa chaired the meeting Bahrain Red Crescent Society

- Advertisement -

The regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society was chaired by His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa, the Chairman of the Society. The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Society’s headquarters located in the diplomatic area. In attendance were Mr. Ali Murad, the First Vice Chairman of the Society, Mr. Mubarak Al-Hadi, the Secretary-General of the Society, and Mr. Hassan Ali Juma, the Financial Secretary. Additionally, the Board of Directors’ members, Mr. Taqi Al-Baharna, Dr. Faisal Al-Musawi, Dr. Maryam Al-Hajri, Dr. Fawzi Amin (participating remotely), and Dr. Kawthar Eid (participating remotely), also joined the meeting through video communication from outside Bahrain.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Doctor Sheikh Mohamed Bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa emphasized the commitment of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society to actively contribute to the humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Bahrain. He highlighted that the Society continuously supports its initiatives and endeavors aimed at assisting those in need, both within and outside of Bahrain. It plays a crucial role in delivering relief aid to various segments of society, aligning with the Society’s objectives, and fulfilling its humanitarian mission.

His Excellency acknowledged the commendable performance of the executive body of the Bahrain Red Crescent Society, as well as the dedication shown by all members and volunteers. He emphasized the significance of attracting a greater number of young volunteers, providing them with proper training and qualifications, and encouraging their active engagement in volunteer and humanitarian work. Furthermore, he emphasized the need to motivate them to showcase innovation and creativity in delivering humanitarian services to the community.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors of the Society were presented with various agenda items, including a comprehensive report by the Secretary-General, Mr. Mubarak Al-Hadi. The report encompassed significant topics, such as the strong partnership between the Society and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. This partnership reflects the Society’s commitment to providing aid and support to refugees and host communities globally. Additionally, the presentation covered the Society’s initiatives in supporting the programs and activities of the Bahrain Center for International Mobility.

Mr. Hassan Ali Juma, the Financial Secretary, provided a summary of the Society financial situation during the period from January to the end of June 2023. The Board received assurance regarding the overall financial condition of the Society.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved several voluntary appointments to support the Secretary-General in his responsibilities. Mr. Adel Hamad Al-Jar was appointed as Assistant Secretary General for Committee Affairs, while Ms. Huda Aballah Al-Khawaja was appointed as his advisor for capacity building and development for the Society’s employees and volunteers.

The esteemed Chairman highlighted that the Bahrain Red Crescent Society has strengthened its international presence by actively participating in significant conferences and meetings. Notable events included the fifth consultative meeting between the Islamic Committee and National Societies, the thirteenth general conference of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, the 19th meeting of the Committee of Heads of Red Crescent Bodies and Societies in the GCC countries, and the preparatory meeting for senior officials. Additionally, a report was presented on the foreign assistance provided by the Society to the Sudanese and Syrian populations, which encompassed the distribution of essential supplies such as food, shelter, medical aid, and educational materials to those affected in these countries.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General emphasized the strong commitment of the Red Crescent Society to operate under the guidance of the Board of Directors with the aim of enhancing the Society’s performance and realizing its noble humanitarian vision. It was highlighted that the Society places significant importance on volunteer work as a fundamental pillar in attaining its objectives. Furthermore, the Society actively focuses on training volunteers in diverse humanitarian tasks and responsibilities, enabling them to deliver top-notch humanitarian services in accordance with internationally recognized standards.