Sheraton Bahrain Hotel Marks First Anniversary Post-Reopening

Sheraton Bahrain Hotel celebrated the first anniversary of its reopening on December 19, 2024, following a full transformation and renovation across all areas of the hotel. Over the past year, the hotel has re-established itself as one of Bahrain’s leading hospitality destinations, offering elevated guest experiences, refined dining concepts, and exceptional event spaces that honor the iconic Sheraton legacy.

“Celebrating our first anniversary since reopening is a significant milestone that reflects the dedication of our associates, the trust of our guests, and the strength of the Sheraton brand,” said Jurrien Bongers, General Manager of Sheraton Bahrain Hotel. “Our complete transformation allowed us to usher in a new era of hospitality in Bahrain—one built on warm service, innovative experiences, and a deep connection to the community. We look forward to expanding our offerings and creating even more memorable moments for our guests in the years ahead.”

As part of its extensive transformation, Sheraton Bahrain Hotel now features 210 modern guest rooms and suites, including 141 Signature Rooms, 41 Club Rooms with exclusive access to the Sheraton Club Lounge, 25 stylish Junior and Executive Suites, and 3 premium Diplomatic and Presidential Suites. Each room embodies contemporary design, comfort, and functionality to ensure an exceptional guest experience.

The hotel also offers 2,002 sqm of versatile meeting and event space, highlighted by the impressive Al Taj Grand Ballroom, one of the largest in the city at 1,067 sqm and divisible into three distinct sections. Additional indoor and outdoor venues, along with five multi-purpose meeting rooms, provide flexible options for business events, weddings, conferences, and social gatherings.



Dining at Sheraton Bahrain Hotel is a journey of rich and diverse flavors. The renowned Golestan Persian Grill continues to attract guests with its authentic culinary heritage. WILD Restaurant, the hotel’s vibrant social dining concept, offers sharing-style menus and has quickly become a favorite social hub, especially for Friday brunch. Featuring its own hydroponic garden and a commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients. In Q2 2025, the hotel expanded its culinary offerings with the introduction of Brasero Atlántico located at the Rooftop, an Argentinian-inspired dining destination showcasing grilled local ingredients, curated beverages, contemporary interiors, and panoramic views of the Manama skyline.

For wellness and relaxation, guests can unwind at Shine Spa, which offers six treatment rooms, a sauna, and a steam room, or enjoy the fully equipped Sheraton Fitness, complete with a dedicated ladies’ gym and scenic pool views. Additional facilities include padel courts, an outdoor pool, a Kids Club, concierge services, valet parking, and ample complimentary car parking spaces.