Sherif Al Mahdy promoted to Chief Commercial Officer at BIC

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC), “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East”, is pleased to announce that Sherif Al Mahdy has been promoted to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.



Al Mahdy previously held the role of Commercial Director at the circuit, a position he has held since 2012. Prior to this, he was BIC’s Senior Manager of Sporting and Championships for close to six years.



Most recently as Commercial Director, Al Mahdy has been instrumental in growing and enhancing BIC’s commercial operations at the circuit, developing strong new commercial partnerships, driving the sales growth for Formula 1 and bringing in major new corporate events and retail experiences to the circuit.



Earlier in his career at BIC, Al Mahdy played a key role in the rise of several racing series at the national and regional levels, including the hugely popular Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East and the BIC 2,000cc Challenge.



Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa Chief Executive of Bahrain International Circuit, said:

“Sherif has been with us since 2007 and has been instrumental in growing and enhancing our commercial operations over that time. I look forward to our commercial division continuing to grow under his leadership.”



Sherif Al Mahdy, Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“It’s a great honour to be appointed to this role at a hugely exciting time for us at the Circuit. We have just delivered our strongest ever commercial performance for F1 and our year-round experiences and events at the circuit continue to grow. I look forward to building on that momentum well into the future.”